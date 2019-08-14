Jeffrey Epstein accuser Jennifer Araoz files first lawsuit following his death

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Jeffrey Epstein accuser Jennifer Araoz has filed the first lawsuit in the wake of his death.
The suit names Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell and three of his employees as enabling Epstein to carry out sexual abuse.
Several women who say they were abused by Epstein are expected to file suits against his estate Wednesday as New York's Child Victims Act goes into effect.
