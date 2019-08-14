Jeffrey Epstein accuser Jennifer Araoz files first lawsuit following his death

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Jeffrey Epstein accuser Jennifer Araoz has filed the first lawsuit in the wake of his death.

The suit names Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell and three of his employees as enabling Epstein to carry out sexual abuse.

Several women who say they were abused by Epstein are expected to file suits against his estate Wednesday as New York's Child Victims Act goes into effect.

RELATED: 7 On Your Side Investigates chronic staffing shortages at facility housing Jeffrey Epstein

RELATED: Alleged victims, politicians react to Jeffrey Epstein's suicide

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattannew york cityfbi
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Guards assigned to Epstein's unit placed on administrative leave
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A$AP Rocky found guilty of assault
Woman accused of trying to kidnap toddler from NY hospital
Body cam footage shows officers confronted by dogs
Father meets daughter's first date over Ring doorbell intercom
Suspect accused in au pair and father's deaths due in NJ court
New bottled water to arrive in Newark, 20K cases had old best by dates
AccuWeather Forecast: Still showery
Show More
South Carolina woman attacked by alligator while walking dog
Order sought to let unvaccinated students attend school in NY
New law gives victims of child sex abuse more time to seek justice
NFL teaming with Jay-Z on entertainment and social activism
15 apps parents should know about
More TOP STORIES News