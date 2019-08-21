NEW YORK (WABC) -- The accused killer who shared a cell with Jeffrey Epstein appeared in federal court in White Plains Wednesday seeking protection after he claims federal guards have been threatening him.
Bruce Barket, the lawyer for Nicholas Tartaglione, is asking a judge that he be moved from Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center because he has information that can be "potentially very damaging" to the staff.
Tartaglione was Epstein's cellmate when the accused sex trafficker was first hospitalized after being found unresponsive in his cell, which happened after the multi-millionaire financier and alleged serial pedophile was found on the floor with bruises on his neck.
A few weeks later, 66-year-old Epstein was found dead by suicide in his cell.
Barket wrote that guards at the facility have told his client to "shut up," "stop talking" and "stop complaining."
RELATED: Jeffrey Epstein signed will 2 days before jailhouse suicide, records show
"The clear message Mr. Tartaglione has received is that if he conveys information about the facility or about the recent suicide, there will be a price to pay," he wrote the judge. "The continuing and seemingly unresolvable problems with the conditions of Mr. Tartaglione's confinement coupled with the unfortunate attempted suicide by a cellmate, to which Mr. Tartaglione is a critical witness, and the successful suicide of that same person makes his continued detention at the MCC inappropriate."
The 51-year-old Tartaglione, a former Briarcliff Manor police officer, is facing the death penalty for his alleged involvement in four drug-related slayings.
Jeffrey Epstein's ex-cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione alleges threats, wants to be moved from MCC
JEFFREY EPSTEIN
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More