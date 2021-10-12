Politics

Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa trade barbs in race to be NYC's next mayor

By
Adams, Sliwa trade barbs in race to be NYC's next mayor

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Both candidates in the race to be New York City's next mayor were out on the campaign trail Tuesday, and with gun insanity so widespread in the nation's biggest city, the issue of frontrunner Eric Adams carrying a gun has become fodder for his opponent Curtis Sliwa.

Adams is a former NYPD officer, and many retired cops opt to carry a weapon.

The Democrat hasn't been out much this fall and he's basically ignored his Republican opponent, but on Tuesday, he visited a small organic farm in Brooklyn.

He also made some news by saying Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter could possibly stay on if he wins.

The in-person Columbus Day Parade returned to New York City Monday, and like every year -- no matter if there's an election -- the event was heavy on the politics.



He said resurrecting the Bloomberg sugary soda tax is something he'd consider, and he told Sliwa to stop complaining and start being a serious candidate.

"If he wants to participate in a circus, that's fine," he said. "I'm just not buying the tickets. I'm focused on this city."

Sliwa, meanwhile, was in Washington Heights, where he blasted Adams for carrying a gun.

"Really, you're gonna carry a gun as mayor?" he said. "Are you out of your mind?"

Sliwa also introduced a group called Democrats for Sliwa, whose help he will need as Democrats outnumber Republicans in the city seven to one.

"Don't diminish me," he said. "Don't say I have no chance. I've been David vs. Goliath from day one in my entire life."

Adams did not seem to feel threatened.

"Well you know the three Democrats who are for Curtis Sliwa should know there are hundreds of thousands of Democrats are for Eric Adams," he said.

Dave Evans has the latest on the New York City mayoral race.


He also slammed Sliwa as kind of silly.

"He enjoys the antics, the yelling and screaming and talking about all these different things, you know, 'Oh Eric is carrying a gun,'" he said. "No Curtis, you should be focused on who are carrying guns illegally."

Adams said Sliwa's best chance is to simply focus on the two debates as Election Day -- November 2 -- quickly approaches.

