Ask Mayor Eric Adams your questions on Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10

NEW YORK CITY -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams will be appearing on Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10 on Tuesday! Now is your chance to ask him your questions.

Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10 with Shirleen Allicot, Mike Marza, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom begins this Tuesday, September 12, on Channel 7 and wherever you stream ABC 7 New York.

The mayor will appear on this first broadcast. You can ask him questions about your neighborhood, upcoming events, and of course hot topic issues like the migrant crisis and crime in the city.

Fill out the form below for your chance to have the mayor answer your question on the air.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.