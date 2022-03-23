coronavirus new york city

Adams expected to rollback mandates to allow unvaccinated athletes to play in NYC

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A major policy change is expected to be announced Thursday that would allow unvaccinated athletes to play at home in New York City.

Mayor Eric Adams is expected to make the announcement at Citi Field, and will be joined by special guests from the sports and entertainment world.

According to a city official, the Adams' administration was considering the change that would allow unvaccinated athletes and performers to work in the city - to level the playing field for New York City-based companies.

The modification to the private sector mandate would allow Brooklyn Net Kyrie Irving and other unvaccinated city-based employees to work under the same rules as athletes and performers from out of town, who are not required to be vaccinated to work and perform in the same venues.

Mayor Adams has been publicly critical of that carve out, a hold over from the Bill de Blasio administration.

The policy change would not affect any other city vaccine mandate, private or municipal.

This change, which would take effect Thursday, only applies to unvaccinated New York City-based athletes or other performers who are currently not able to work at venues where out of towners are.

They will no longer be required to display proof of vaccination to work at those locations, if non New York City-based employees are not.

A mayoral spokesperson did not immediately comment.



This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

