NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams to take oath of office after Times Square ball drop

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams will be sworn right after the ball drops at midnight in Times Square.

Adams will be sworn in as the 110th mayor of NYC by the City Clerk, and will use his family's Bible to take the oath of office.

He expressed hope that 2022 would be "a new beginning of our resiliency."

"Times Square has long been synonymous with the New Year - a place of excitement, renewal, and hope for the future," Adams said. "These are the same themes that animated my campaign and will inform my mayoralty, as I prepare to lead the city out of this challenging period. I am deeply humbled to officially take the oath of office at this iconic occasion, and to participate in the transfer of leadership that is a cornerstone of our democracy."

Adams, Comptroller-elect Brad Lander, and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams recently decided to postpone their joint inauguration ceremony, which was initially scheduled to take place at the King's Theater in Brooklyn on the evening of January 1, due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

They plan to hold an inauguration ceremony at a later date.



