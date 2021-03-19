Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: CDC expected to recommend 3 feet of distancing, instead of 6, in schools

Schools say it's a game-changer for reopening classrooms
Meanwhile, there's encouraging news on the vaccine front. President Biden says his goal of administering 100 million doses in the first 100 days of his presidency will be accomplished Friday, 42 days early.
But with only 12% of the population fully vaccinated, COVID cases are rising in nearly one-third of states.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Indoor dining restrictions eased across Tri-State
Big changes are coming to indoor dining restrictions at restaurants across the Tri-State Friday, including in Connecticut where capacity limits are being lifted completely. Meanwhile, indoor dining capacity at New York City and New Jersey restaurants will be expanded to 50% while the rest of New York will move to 75%.
Yankees, Mets to allow fans as more COVID restrictions ease
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced some long-awaited news for sports fans in New York on Thursday, as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease. Starting April 1, sports venues with indoor capacities of 1,500 or outdoor capacities of 2,500 can reopen -- meaning it's time to play ball. Indoor capacity will be capped at 10% and outdoor at 20%, so 8,384 fans can attend games at Citi Field and 10,850 at Yankee Stadium.
Mayor Bill de Blasio vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson shot
Mayor Bill de Blasio got his COVID-19 vaccination during his morning news conference on Thursday. The mayor received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and New York City Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi administered the shot. The mayor came out this morning to his press conference in a collared short-sleeve mayor's office summer shirt, ready to get his dose. De Blasio said the city had administered 3,077,587 doses as of Thursday.
NY cluster zones to be lifted
Starting Monday, March 22, the final five yellow zone clusters in New York will be lifted, Gov. Cuomo says. The remaining clusters are in East Bronx, West Bronx, Manhattan, Newburgh, New Windsor, Queens Kew Gardens and Forest Hills.
When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
