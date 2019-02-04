LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) --A suspect who escaped police custody in Long Island City is back under arrest.
Police say 32-year-old Mohamed Saleh was picked up on a drug charge near the Queensbridge Houses around 2 a.m. last Wednesday.
Officers say he was arrested with other people but managed to run away from officers as the group was being transferred.
He was finally captured over the weekend. Additional charges are now pending against Saleh.
