Escaped handcuffed drug suspect in Queens recaptured

Eyewitness News
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) --
A suspect who escaped police custody in Long Island City is back under arrest.

Police say 32-year-old Mohamed Saleh was picked up on a drug charge near the Queensbridge Houses around 2 a.m. last Wednesday.

Officers say he was arrested with other people but managed to run away from officers as the group was being transferred.

He was finally captured over the weekend. Additional charges are now pending against Saleh.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
escaped prisonerdrug arrestnypdLong Island CityQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Drug suspect escapes from police custody in Queens
Top Stories
Man fatally shot during subway platform fight in Queens
Search for boyfriend after fatal stabbing of pregnant woman
New England Patriots win Super Bowl LIII, beat Los Angeles Rams 13-3
5 children ejected from minivan, killed in wreck
Rapper 21 Savage in federal immigration custody in Georgia
Power restored at Brooklyn federal jail
Virginia Governor says he wasn't in racist photo, won't resign
Granny and her snowblower not slowed by snow storm
Show More
Murphy to sign NJ's minimum wage hike into law
'El Chapo' trial: Jury to begin deliberations
These are the must-read stories from the weekend
Maroon 5 headlines Super Bowl 2019 halftime show
1 killed, 1 injured when car overturns on Belt Parkway
More News