Escaped New Jersey prisoner captured in Florida 23 years later

EMBED </>More Videos

Escaped NJ inmate captured: Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 13, 2018. (WPVI)

CAMDEN, New Jersey --
A man who escaped from a South Jersey prison 23 years ago is back in custody.

A New Jersey Department of Corrections spokesperson confirms that authorities caught up with 74-year-old Enrique Silva in Florida.

Silva escaped from a work detail at Riverfront State Prison in Camden in May of 1995.

Officials say he was serving an eight- to 20-year term for possession and distribution of narcotics.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
escaped prisonerSouth Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News