Escaped prisoner apparently hiding in ceiling at Newark airport

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A prisoner escaped from Customs and Border Protection officers' custody at Newark International Airport on Tuesday morning.

He got away from the agents inside Terminal C at Newark Airport at around 11:30 a.m.

The man is believed to be hiding in the ceiling. The search was continuing.

Port Authority briefly halted arrivals at Terminal C for emergency vehicles, but it reopened at 12:36 p.m.

The airport is back to being fully operational.
