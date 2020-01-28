Escaped prisoner apparently hiding in ceiling at Newark airport

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A prisoner escaped from Customs and Border Protection officers' custody at Newark International Airport on Tuesday morning.He got away from the agents inside Terminal C at Newark Airport at around 11:30 a.m.The man is believed to be hiding in the ceiling. The search was continuing.Port Authority briefly halted arrivals at Terminal C for emergency vehicles, but it reopened at 12:36 p.m.The airport is back to being fully operational.