Police searching for man who escaped Bronx prison: Officials

According to authorities, 30-year-old David Mordukhaev escaped custody from the Vernon C. Bain Correctional Center located at 1 Halleck Street around 4:15 a.m.
"This morning, at the Vernon C. Bain Center (VCBC) in the Bronx, it was determined that an individual in custody was missing from his assigned housing area," said Peter Thorne, Deputy of Communications of the NYC Department of Corrections.
Authorities say Mordukhaev fled in an unknown direction and there is currently a level 1 search for the suspect.
The facility has also been placed on lockdown.
"No escape from our facilities is ever acceptable and we are taking every step to locate and return this individual to custody," Thorne said. "A thorough investigation into how this occurred is underway to ensure that this does not happen again, and disciplinary action, if warranted, will be taken at the conclusion of the investigation."
The suspect is described as 5'8'' in height and approximately 220 pounds.
It's unknown what the suspect was arrested for.
Anyone with information in regard to this escaped prisoner is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
