Federal inmate escapes from custody in Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The search is on for a federal inmate who escaped in Brooklyn.

He was last seen just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in front of 170 26th Street.

The 19-year-old prisoner was last seen wearing all black and was handcuffed in the front.

He is described as having brown eyes, black hair, 5'10" and 170 pounds.

ALSO READ | Eyewitness News studio windows smashed in vandalism incident

He did not escape from NYPD custody, authorities say, but was being transported to MDC Brooklyn.

It is unknown what he was in custody for.

Few other details were released.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sunset parkbrooklynnew york cityinmatescrimenypdescaped prisoner
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
MTA workers help save 70-year-old man from oncoming train
COVID Updates: 2 Brooklyn teachers test positive for coronavirus
NY doc charged with abusing patients, including Andrew Yang's wife
NYC to reopen indoor dining by end of month
Eyewitness News studio windows smashed in vandalism incident
ABC7 Unite: 2,000 families get fresh produce, groceries at NJ event
3 women struck by stray bullets while inside homes
Show More
Earthquake shakes parts of New Jersey
7 On Your Side helps teacher get late husband's pension
Trump downplayed COVID-19 risks, according to new Woodward book
President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
NYC church parishioners urged to quarantine after monsignor tests positive
More TOP STORIES News