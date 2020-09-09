Federal inmate escapes from custody in Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The search is on for a federal inmate who escaped in Brooklyn.
He was last seen just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in front of 170 26th Street.
The 19-year-old prisoner was last seen wearing all black and was handcuffed in the front.
He is described as having brown eyes, black hair, 5'10" and 170 pounds.
He did not escape from NYPD custody, authorities say, but was being transported to MDC Brooklyn.
It is unknown what he was in custody for.
Few other details were released.
