Nominate a local your sports volunteer for an honorary ESPY!

NEW YORK -- WABC 7 and 98.7 ESPN are partnering to honor youth sports volunteers across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.The first-ever Honorary ESPY for Youth Sports Volunteers will be awarded on July 8th to a volunteer who recognized the challenges presented to local athletes and their communities and contributed in a significant way to helping their athletes, teams or leagues stay united, safe, and moving forward. Our local winner will be announced by WABC's Ryan Field on Eyewitness News and also by Michael Kay on 98.7 ESPN on his show.Nominees could be a team parent who organized regular Zooms study sessions to keep socially distanced teammates on track with friendships and school-from-home; A coach who raised funds to make sure that kids had nutritious food and necessary medicine to stay healthy amidst COVID's growth in the neighborhood; A Little League commissioner who used their organizing skills to create a lunch-delivery program for local families.Folks who recognized that the benefits of sports - teamwork, shared goals, sacrifice, and commitment - were needed more than ever in 2020-21.In 200 words or less, please join us in celebrating these incredible volunteers. Share their stories and the impact they have had on their local athletes, teams, and communities by filling out the form below. Entries must be must submitted by 6:00 p.m. ET on SUnday, June 27, 2021.One Honorary ESPY Award Winner will be officially announced on Thursday, July 8th on WABC TV and 98.7 ESPN.