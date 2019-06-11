Estranged husband due in court along with his girlfriend in missing Conn. mom case

By Eyewitness News
NEW CANAAN, Connecticut (WABC) -- The estranged husband of a missing Connecticut woman and his girlfriend will face a judge Tuesday.

Fotis Dulos, 51, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, are both expected to enter not-guilty pleas in connection to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

Dulos was last seen dropping off her children at school in New Canaan on May 24th.

51-year-old Fotis Dulos (right) and 44-year-old Michelle Troconis (left) were arraigned Monday in the disappearance of Dulos' estranged wife, Jennifer.



Troconis reportedly was not in New Canaan the day Dulos vanished.

At her New Canaan home, police had found blood stains in the garage and believe here she suffered a "serious physical assault."

Over in Hartford, two people matching the description of Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend were seen placing multiple garbage bags in various trash receptacles. Bloody clothing and household items recovered matched Jennifer's blood.

Police are now searching a nearby trash plant for more evidence. They have been using cadaver-trained K-9 teams in their search .

Jennifer had been renting a home in New Canaan and was in the midst of a bitter two-year divorce and custody battle with her estranged husband, and she had said in court papers that she was scared for her life.

A new lawyer for Fotis Dulos plans to request a bond reduction.

