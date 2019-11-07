jennifer dulos

Estranged husband of missing mom makes court appearance: "My only concern are my children"

By Eyewitness News
STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- The estranged husband of a missing mother in Connecticut made a brief court appearance Wednesday on charges related to her disappearance.

Fotis Dulos was in Stamford court for less than a minute. His wife, Jennifer Dulos of New Canaan, has not been seen since May.

Dulos is charged with tampering with evidence. He has pleaded not guilty and is free on bond.

In brief remarks to reporters after the hearing, Fotis Dulos referenced the children he has not seen since his wife's disappearance.

"My only concern are my children," he said. "I care deeply about them and I can't wait to be with them again."

Dulos is expected to be back in court on January 7th.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

