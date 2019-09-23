Estranged husband of missing mom Jennifer Dulos back in court over bond compliance issue

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- The estranged husband charged in the disappearance of a missing mother of five is headed back to court on Monday.
Fotis Dulos will face questions about whether he has been complying with the terms of his bond.
He is charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in the May disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.
He is currently free on $1 million bond and is being monitored by a GPS system.
His attorney says Judge John Blawie is concerned over probation reports that Dulos has not been properly charging the batteries in his ankle bracelet.
Probation officials say the charge in the batteries has fallen below 25% several times.
The judge has the option of revoking bond Monday if he finds Dulos has not been complying with the terms of his release.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
