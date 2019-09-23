Estranged husband of missing mom Jennifer Dulos back in court over bond compliance issue

(Erik Trautmann/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- The estranged husband charged in the disappearance of a missing mother of five is headed back to court on Monday.

Fotis Dulos will face questions about whether he has been complying with the terms of his bond.

He is charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in the May disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

He is currently free on $1 million bond and is being monitored by a GPS system.

RELATED: Girlfriend of Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband turns herself in to Connecticut police

His attorney says Judge John Blawie is concerned over probation reports that Dulos has not been properly charging the batteries in his ankle bracelet.

Probation officials say the charge in the batteries has fallen below 25% several times.

The judge has the option of revoking bond Monday if he finds Dulos has not been complying with the terms of his release.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
stamfordnew canaancourtcourt casejennifer dulosmissing woman
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man jumps in front of train while holding daughter, police say
Man accused of driving van into ex-wife's building on SI
Celebrity chef Carl Ruiz dies at 44
Watch the new 'Frozen 2' trailer
At UN, Trump to face questions about Iran, Ukraine, allies
Who won Emmy Awards: List of winners
Officer suspended after arresting 6-year-old and 8-year-old
Show More
Results to be announced in Newark water filter project
Street closures, security for UN General Assembly in NYC
2 fatal shootings outside clubs in Newark
Amtrak's nonstop Acela service between NYC, DC begins
AccuWeather: Summery first day of fall
More TOP STORIES News