jennifer dulos

Estranged husband of missing mom Jennifer Dulos in legal battle with in-laws

NEW CANAAN, Connecticut -- There are new developments in the missing mom mystery. Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of the missing Connecticut mother of five, is set to testify again Wednesday. He's now caught in a bitter legal battle with his in-laws.

Fotis Dulos will take the stand and is expected to take questions from a lawyer representing his missing wife's mother in a separate civil lawsuit.

Fotis is locked in a bitter battle with his mother-in-law over $2.5 million.

She says her family lent him the money for his business, but he says it was a gift.

"Mr. Farber was like a second father to me, it was not a loan," he said.

Wednesday afternoon her attorney will cross examine Fotis Dulos. Anything he says on the stand can be used in any potential future criminal proceedings.

"I love my children and I miss them," Fotis Dulos

Jennifer Dulos was last seen in May dropping her kids off at school.



Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis are facing charges for evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in connection to her disappearance. Both have pleaded not guilty.

"There's not much here that we haven't heard before and I question the wisdom of these charges at this late date," said Norm Pattis, lawyer for Fotis Dulos.

According to court documents, police say a string of time stamped surveillance images link Fotis to Jennifer the day she disappeared.

At 10:25 a.m. on the morning of May 24th, a security camera shows Jennifer's Chevy suburban leaving her house. Detectives allege Fotis Dulos was behind the wheel of the vehicle, possibly carrying her body.

Surveillance video from the night Jennifer went missing, captured two people, police suspect to be Fotis and Troconis allegedly getting rid of evidence. They allege they were tossing bags, including a blood stained sponge into trash cans across the City of Hartford.

Fotis Dulos has consistently maintained his innocence.

The couple had been embroiled in a contentious divorce battle.
