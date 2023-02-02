NJ Councilwoman Eunice Dwum-Four found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in her car: Police

SAYREVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Councilwoman Eunice Dwum-Four from Sayreville, NJ was shot and killed on Wednesday night.
Police say they found Dwum-Four inside her car outside her home, with multiple gunshot wounds.
Sayreville Police and Middlesex County officials are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.