NJ Councilwoman Eunice Dwum-Four found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in her car: Police

SAYREVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Councilwoman Eunice Dwum-Four from Sayreville, NJ was shot and killed on Wednesday night.

Police say they found Dwum-Four inside her car outside her home, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Sayreville Police and Middlesex County officials are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.