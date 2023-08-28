Suspect in NJ councilwoman's death due in court for arraignment

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The man accused of killing Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour is set to be arraigned Monday.

A grand jury indicted Rashid Ali Bynum, 29, earlier this month for murder.

Bynum was arrested in Virginia in May and was extradited to New Jersey last month. He had previously lived in Sayreville, where Dwumfour, 30, lived with her 11-year-old daughter and served on the City Council.

He allegedly shot and killed the councilwoman outside of her home in February.

Prosecutors say Bynum knew Dwumfour from the church where she served as a pastor.

Dwumfour, 30, had gotten married just months before she was gunned down outside her rented townhome as she returned from the grocery store. She married a fellow pastor from her Nigerian church, Champions Royal Assembly, at its Abuja headquarters in November, but her husband had not yet joined her in the U.S.

Bynum was listed in Dwumfour's phone under the acronym "FCF," or Fire Congress Fellowship, a related church entity. She was deeply involved with the prosperity gospel group, helping lead services several times a week in Newark and serving as a church treasurer.

(Some information from the Associated Press)

