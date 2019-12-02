Evacuation slide falls from Delta jet, lands in Boston homeowner's yard

MILTON, Mass. -- Authorities say no one was hurt when an evacuation slide fell from a jetliner into the yard of a suburban Boston home.

A Delta Air Lines spokeswoman tells the Boston Herald that the uninflated slide fell from a flight from Paris to Boston around noon Sunday.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the pilot reported a loud noise as the plane approached Logan Airport and landed safely.

Police in Milton, south of Boston, alerted the agency that the slide had been found in a resident's yard.

Wenhan Huang tells The Patriot Ledger he was doing yard work when the slide took out several branches of his Japanese maple.

His neighbor, Stephanie Leguia, was feet from where it fell and fears it could have killed someone.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
massachusettssocietyu.s. & worlddeltaairplane
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: More snow on the way
LIVE | Tri-State area prepares for 2nd round of snow
New Yorkers urged to use mass transit on Monday
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Winter's Eve and NYC's first tree lighting set for Monday
Man held boy at knife point, demanded sex acts from woman on LI, police say
Victim jumps to escape deadly Brooklyn apartment fire
Show More
Teen recorded girl in restaurant bathroom on Long Island: Police
Alabama unveils statue of civil rights icon Rosa Parks
Tree decoration to fix Holland Tunnel letter 'A' problem
House rented by Jennifer Dulos up for sale in New Canaan
Lori Loughlin's daughter speaks for first time since college scandal
More TOP STORIES News