Evacuations in Brooklyn after homemade anchor mistaken for explosive sea mine

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A homemade anchor mistaken for a possible sea mine prompted an evacuation in Brooklyn Friday.
The FDNY received a call Friday afternoon for a report of a suspicious device that washed ashore in East Williamsburg, assisting the NYPD with what they believed was a possible explosive.
Several blocks in the vicinity of Newtown Creek were evacuated, as police worked to determine the type of object.
Authorities confirmed the device was a homemade anchor and posed no danger to the public.
There were no injuries.
