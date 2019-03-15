Evacuations in Brooklyn after homemade anchor mistaken for explosive sea mine

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A homemade anchor mistaken for a possible sea mine prompted an evacuation in Brooklyn Friday.The FDNY received a call Friday afternoon for a report of a suspicious device that washed ashore in East Williamsburg, assisting the NYPD with what they believed was a possible explosive.Several blocks in the vicinity of Newtown Creek were evacuated, as police worked to determine the type of object.Authorities confirmed the device was a homemade anchor and posed no danger to the public.There were no injuries.----------