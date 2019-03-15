Evacuations in Brooklyn after homemade anchor mistaken for explosive sea mine

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A homemade anchor mistaken for a possible sea mine prompted an evacuation in Brooklyn Friday.

The FDNY received a call Friday afternoon for a report of a suspicious device that washed ashore in East Williamsburg, assisting the NYPD with what they believed was a possible explosive.

Several blocks in the vicinity of Newtown Creek were evacuated, as police worked to determine the type of object.

Authorities confirmed the device was a homemade anchor and posed no danger to the public.

There were no injuries.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related topics:
east williamsburgbrooklynnew york citysuspicious packagesuspicious object
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Missing Bronxville teen with autism found safe at ferry terminal
Man shot on NYC subway platform, 2 suspects flee
Sources: Gambino boss shook hands with killer before shooting
Grand opening: NYC's $25 billion Hudson Yards opens to public
Teen accepted to 39 colleges, wins $1.6M in scholarships
Penn Station getting massive $570 million makeover
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Show More
New Zealand shooting: Who is the alleged gunman?
Trump issues 1st veto after rebuke of border emergency order
LI county fails to install red-light signs by legal deadline
Mailed pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc to plead guilty in NYC
Party City employee slashed in face inside NYC store
More TOP STORIES News