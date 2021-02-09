Evacuations underway after manhole fire in Queens

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- The FDNY is on the scene after a manhole fire in Queens on Tuesday.

The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. at 31-17 Broadway.

Crews were assessing neighboring structures for possible carbon monoxide seepage as a result of the fire.

Due to elevated levels found, 31-01, 31-11, 31-17 have been evacuated, FDNY officials said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Utility companies were requested to the scene.

Few other details were released.

MORE NEWS: Michigan man killed at baby shower when gender reveal cannon explodes
EMBED More News Videos

A 26-year-old man was killed at a baby shower after a cannon being used at the event exploded and sent shrapnel flying.



