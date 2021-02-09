Evacuations underway after manhole fire in Queens

The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. at 31-17 Broadway.
Crews were assessing neighboring structures for possible carbon monoxide seepage as a result of the fire.
Due to elevated levels found, 31-01, 31-11, 31-17 have been evacuated, FDNY officials said.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
Utility companies were requested to the scene.
Few other details were released.
