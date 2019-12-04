Ex-Bumble Bee CEO convicted in tuna price-fixing conspiracy

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2008, file photo, Bumble Bee Foods President and CEO Christopher Lischewski testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Lauren Victoria Burke, File)

SAN FRANCISCO -- The former CEO of Bumble Bee Foods has been convicted for his part in a canned tuna price-fixing conspiracy involving the industry's top three companies.

The Department of Justice says a jury found Christopher Lischewski guilty on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Lischewski conspired with others to eliminate competition by setting prices for canned tuna.



Lischewski's attorney didn't respond to a request for comment.

Bumble Bee Foods itself agreed to pay a $25 million fine after pleading guilty.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiafoodfishu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rikers guards suspended after inmate tries to hang himself
Police searching for missing toddler after mother killed in home
Thousands remain without power after Tri-State snowstorm
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Police officers jokingly give donkey field sobriety test
Dead neighbor meter mix-up leads to $4,000 electric bill
AccuWeather: Clouds and cold hang around
Show More
4 hurt, including 1 firefighter, in house fire on LI
Men who regularly smoke pot have increased risk of testicular cancer
Exclusive: LI couple recounts ambush on anniversary trip to Haiti
'Serious misconduct' by Trump takes center stage at hearing
New York Guardians reveal XFL uniforms
More TOP STORIES News