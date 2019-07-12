Ex-caretaker of bone-strewn cemetery charged with larceny

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut -- A former caretaker of a Connecticut cemetery already facing charges that she allowed new graves to be placed over old graces has now been charged with profiting from it.

Dale LaPrade for over a decade ran Park Cemetery in Bridgeport, where officials say about 130 graves had been disturbed to make way for new ones.

The Connecticut Post reports Dale LaPrade has been charged with larceny.

Prosecutor David Applegate said in court Thursday that LaPrade "swindled people when they were at their most vulnerable."

The judge ordered LaPrade held in lieu of $10,000 bond. LaPrade's attorney, Thomas Paoletta, declined to comment.

LaPrade was charged last December with felony interference with a cemetery.

Complaints from relatives of those buried at the cemetery led police to search the property in September.

