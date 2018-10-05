Ex-FBI agent admits taking improper photos of woman at New Jersey store

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey --
Authorities say a former FBI special agent has admitted he illegally took photos of a 22-year-old woman with his cellphone while she was in a dressing room at a New Jersey clothing store.

Middlesex County prosecutors say Danuel Brown pleaded guilty Thursday to invasion of privacy. They will recommend that the 30-year-old Piscataway man receive probation when he's sentenced Dec. 6.

Brown, who worked in the FBI's New York field office, also had to forfeit his job as part of the plea deal.

Edison police responded to the store in July after the woman called 911. When she confronted Brown, he identified himself as a law enforcement officer.

Investigators determined that Brown put his cell phone underneath the dressing room door and took multiple photos of the victim.

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
