Ex-husband sought after women run over, slashed with machete in Bronx

By Eyewitness News
COUNTRY CLUB, Bronx (WABC) -- A woman discovered dead in a Bronx street appears to have been slashed and run over, according to authorities, who are now looking for her ex-husband.

Police say the 58-year-old victim was found unconscious with multiple lacerations to her body on Ellsworth Avenue in the Country Club section just after 7 a.m. Thursday.

She was pronounced dead at Jacobi Medical Center.

Detectives are looking for her 62-year-old ex-husband, who they believe slashed her with a machete before running her over.

He left the scene in a car.

Their names have not yet been released.

