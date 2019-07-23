In chaotic scene, ex-judge dragged from Cincinnati courtroom, sentenced to jail

By ABC7.com staff
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Chaos erupted in a Cincinnati courtroom when a judge passed sentence on another judge.

Tracie Hunter, a former juvenile court judge, had to be dragged out of a courtroom when she was ordered to serve a jail term.

In 2014 Hunter was convicted of mishandling a confidential document in order to help her brother keep his job.

She had been out on appeal. But on Monday the judge hearing the case ordered her to begin serving a six-month jail term.

The court erupted with protests from her supporters as she was dragged out of the courtroom.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohiosentencingjudgemisconductjail
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother pleads for driver who killed her son to come forward
Dwight Gooden arrested again in NJ, charged with DWI
3-month-old dies after fall from mother's arms during fight
Grocery store employee missing for 10 years found behind store's cooler
Senate votes 97-2 to extend 9/11 victim compensation fund
Hate crime charges possible after Hindu priest attacked in NYC
8-month-old girl found unresponsive in NYC bathtub dies
Show More
Teen dies in house fire, severe storms cause outages in NY area
Woman uses traffic cone to unclog drain in LIE in Queens
NYC pilot program allows cyclists to use pedestrian 'walk' signs
NYPD searching for men who doused officers with water
Police officers fired over post suggesting AOC should be shot
More TOP STORIES News