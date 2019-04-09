Former Long Island firefighter to be sentenced for theft from department

By Eyewitness News
HEMPSTEAD, Nassau County (WABC) -- A judge will sentence a former Hempstead firefighter who pleaded guilty to stealing money from the department.

Randy Stith, 27, is also a police officer in Hempstead Village.

Stith admitted he forged a letter of recommendation in his police department application and stole more than $6,000 from the fire department.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said from February 2015 to January 2018, while Stith was serving as treasurer for the Hempstead Volunteer Fire Department, he allegedly made 12 unauthorized cash withdrawals from the department's bank account.

Singas said Stith allegedly filed a false financial statement in order to cover up the withdrawals.

"This defendant's alleged theft of funds that were intended to buy emergency equipment and support the lifesaving work of volunteer firefighters is an outrageous betrayal of the trust placed in him as treasurer," Singas said.

Singas said Stith also cashed a cruise refund check that was supposed to go back to the department. The fire department had paid for a Carnival Cruise vacation for five of its members but was issued a refund for the taxes charged when the cruise was canceled.

According to reports, Stith accepted a plea deal that would require him to resign from the police department.

