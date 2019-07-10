Ex-Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge's dog returned after Hollywood home break-in

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- An English soccer star's dog was found Wednesday, more than one day after someone allegedly stole it from his home in the Hollywood Hills.

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge had taken to Instagram to offer a reward for his dog's return.

"I want my dog back, and I'll pay whatever," Sturridge said in one of his video posts, offering to pay $20,000 to $30,000. "It don't matter, it don't matter the cost."
EMBED More News Videos

Soccer player Daniel Sturridge took to Instagram to offer a reward for his dog that was allegedly stolen from his Hollywood Hills home during a break-in.


It's not clear who found the dog, but Los Angeles police said he was found early Wednesday morning.

No arrests were made.

Sturridge told police he doesn't think the person who returned his dog was involved in the burglary.

His dog has its own Instagram account with the handle @luccidapoochie and has more than 3,000 followers.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaburglarysoccerdogu.s. & worlddogs stolen
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Parade of Champions for Women's World Cup Soccer team
Street closures, subway changes for World Cup parade
Cuomo signs equal pay law ahead of USWNT championship parade
Why ticker tape? History of NYC's iconic parades
Man, woman drown off the coast of Far Rockaway
Lawyer: Judge sorry for telling woman to 'close your legs'
NY police: 2 men posing as officers, asking about home security
Show More
Convicted sex offender found hiding in A/C vent
Police search for man who groped young girl on subway
Video: Drivers stop to grab spilled cash on Atlanta highway
Woman wanted in bias hardhat attack on subway
Brazen gunpoint robbery in Harlem deli caught on camera
More TOP STORIES News