ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) --Former New York Mets star Lenny Dykstra pleaded not guilty Monday to drug charges and marking terroristic threats over an alleged attempt to kidnap an Uber driver.
The incident happened in May, when Dykstra claimed the driver threatened to kidnap him when he tried to change his destination.
But that driver drove his car to the police station in Linden, New Jersey, where he told police Dykstra held a gun to his head.
Officers found cocaine and methamphetamines in Dykstra's possessions, but no weapon was discovered.
Dykstra's attorney, David Bahuriak, waived a formal arraignment. All three charges are third-degree crimes punishable by up to five years in prison.
"When you're innocent, it's easy," Dykstra said as he left court. "The truth will all come out."
Bahuriak maintained his client will be acquitted once the facts of the May 23 incident become known.
"There's going to be a good chance this thing will be worked out," he said. "This has been an overblown incident from the very beginning. He is not guilty. He did not commit a crime, and the evidence is going to show that...Lenny's not a violent guy. He's not a bad guy, and the evidence in this case is going to show that."
Dykstra returns to court December 3.
Dykstra played 12 seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets and was a member of the Mets' 1986 championship team. Since retiring from baseball, he has served prison time for bankruptcy fraud, grand theft auto and money laundering, and he declared bankruptcy in 2009, claiming he owed more than $31 million and had only $50,000 in assets.
----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts