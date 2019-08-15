Ex-nurse gets 5 years in prison in hospital abuse case

FILE: Mark Cusson, right, stands before a judge during his arraignment on patient abuse charges at Middletown Superior Court Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. (Cloe Poisson/The Courant via AP, Pool)

MIDDLETOWN, Connecticut -- A former nurse has been sentenced to five years in prison in connection with a patient abuse scandal at Connecticut's only maximum-security psychiatric hospital.

A judge on Wednesday sentenced Mark Cusson, a former nurse at the state-run Whiting Forensic Hospital in Middletown. A jury convicted him of cruelty to persons and disorderly conduct in April.

Prosecutors said patient William Shehadi was subjected to numerous acts of abuse over several weeks in 2017, including being kicked and having food thrown at him. Surveillance cameras recorded the incidents.

Ten Whiting employees were arrested and more than 35 were fired.

Cusson's lawyer has said an appeal is planned.

Shehadi was committed to the hospital in 1995 after being found not guilty by reason of insanity in the killing of his father in Greenwich.

