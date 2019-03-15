Ex-WFAN host Craig Carton faces sentencing for fraud conviction April 5

(John Minchillo/AP Images for NFL, File)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former WFAN sports radio host Craig Carton will be sentenced on April 5th for his involvement in a ticket fraud scheme.

Carton faces up to 45 years in prison after he was convicted last November of conspiracy, wire fraud and securities fraud.

He collected millions of dollars from investors, pretending he had access to VIP tickets to sporting events and concerts.

But in reality, he used that money to pay off gambling debts and landscaping bills.

Carton's co-conspirator Michael Wright was sentenced March 7 to nearly 2 years in prison for his involvement, while co-conspirator Joseph Meli was sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison last year.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related topics:
new york cityticketssentencingfraud
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Stepped up security at NYC mosques after New Zealand shootings
Portions of Hudson Yards development open
AccuWeather: Mild Friday, cooler weekend
Party City employee slashed in face inside NYC store
Florida man robs store as Spiderman
Jury seated in retrial in Queens jogger murder case
Show More
Italy outraged as court finds victim too ugly to be raped
Reputed crime boss killed in front of SI home
Death of 4-month-old baby in NYC hotel deemed homicide
Bystander trying to break up NYC subway fight stabbed
Dogs force-fed pesticides in lab testing, Humane Society says
More TOP STORIES News