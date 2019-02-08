BRONX, New York --The longtime boss of a union for New York City jail guards has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison after his conviction on corruption charges.
Judge Alvin Hellerstein sentenced Norman Seabrook to 58 months behind bars on Friday.
Seabrook was convicted last August at a Manhattan trial.
Prosecutors say Seabrook invested $20 million of the union's funds into a questionable hedge fund called Platinum Partners in exchange for $60,000 cash and the promise of future payments. Most of the money was lost.
For two decades, Seabrook was head of the New York City Correction Officers' Benevolent Association and was a powerful figure in political circles.
Seabook who has maintained his innocence, filed his own letters of support to Judge Hellerstein, including one from former NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly, who praised Seabrook as "a man of compassion and dedication"
Seabrook was charged in 2016, but his first trial ended with a deadlocked jury.
