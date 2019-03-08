Ex-peace officer charged with assaulting homeless man at Manhattan shelter

NEW YORK -- A former New York City homeless services police sergeant was arrested Thursday and charged with assaulting a man seeking services at a shelter.

Cordell Fitts was released on $100,000 bail after his arrest on a federal charge of using excessive force.

His lawyer, Julia Gatto, declined to comment.

Prosecutors said the 34-year-old former peace officer assaulted an unidentified man who sought help at a Manhattan homeless shelter in March 2017.

Prosecutors said Fitts put his hands on the man's chest, who in return swung fists at Fitts.

They said the man was taken to the floor by officers, with two officers holding him down as Fitts kicked, punched, and stomped him on the head more than 10 times.

According to court papers, Fitts backed away for about 10 seconds as two other officers tried to put handcuffs on the victim, who was face-down on the floor.

Prosecutors said Fitts then returned to punch the victim in the head area two additional times.

Afterward, prosecutors said, Fitts dictated a report in which he said he used necessary force to "safely detain" the man.

They said Fitts included false statements in his report, including alleging that the victim said: "I am off my psych medication and going through a lot."

The New York City Department of Homeless Services police department is made up of peace officers who are not permitted to carry guns. It is not part of the New York Police Department.

If convicted of charges of using excessive force and filing a false report, Fitts could face up to 30 years in prison.

During Fitts' court appearance, a prosecutor provided Gatto with a copy of a videotape of the altercation.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattanarrestassaulthomelesspolice officer
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NJ murder suspect, one of FBI's 10 Most Wanted, arrested
Man slashed in face on subway platform in East Harlem
NJ Mega Millions winner almost forgot winning ticket in store
Nurses at 3 NYC hospital systems threaten to strike
Mets' legend Tom Seaver diagnosed with dementia at 74
Ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort sentenced to 47 months
Dominatrix claims harassment forcing her from Brooklyn
Show More
More than 100 firefighters battle Sleepy Hollow fire
NYPD: Woman crashes into deli after fender bender, gets slapped
Officer shot at Rockford hotel dies; suspect in custody
Westchester Girl Scout troop leader charged with sex abuse
Man found in car trunk in NJ, says he was abducted, robbed
More TOP STORIES News