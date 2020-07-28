Ex-SUNY Buffalo football player critically injured in Queens shooting

QUEENS (WABC) -- A college student and former player on the SUNY Buffalo football team was shot and critically injured in Queens Monday afternoon.
It happened in front of a 136 Deli & Grill on Springfield Boulevard.
The victim, 20-year-old victim Malachi Capers, apparently bumped into the suspect inside of the bodega and a fight broke out.
The altercation spilled outside of the bodega onto the sidewalk, where police say Jeffrey Thurston took out a gun and shot the victim.
Police describe Thurston as having dreadlocks and wearing a white shirt.
Capers was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.
He previously starred at Flushing High School and played a defensive end at SUNY Buffalo. He remains a student there, majoring in psychology, though he has not played football since the 2018 season.
NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted video of the incident.
Anyone with information pertaining to Thurston's location is asked to call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
The shooting is the latest in the surge in gun violence across New York City. On Monday alone, there were 10 shootings with 12 victims.
