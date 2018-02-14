Exchange student assaulted, robbed inside Catholic school in Astoria

Police are searching for the suspect who assaulted and robbed an exchange student inside a campus building of a Catholic school in Queens.

The incident happened Sunday at about 6:30 p.m. at St. John's Prepatory High School on Crescent Street in Astoria.

Police say the suspect followed the 18-year-old student into the building and into an elevator.

He then punched the victim several times in the head, causing swelling and bruising.

The assailant took the student's iPhone before fleeing the scene.

The victim was treated and released at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The NYPD describes the suspect as a man in his 20s, 6' tall and 175 lbs, last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue pants.

