7 ON YOUR SIDE INVESTIGATION

7 On Your Side Exclusive: Detective claims NYPD cover-up after supervisor assault

EMBED </>More Videos

A veteran NYPD says the department turned on her when she tried to press charges

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A veteran NYPD detective claims she was physically assaulted by her supervisor and that when she pushed to press charges, the department stopped her.

In a rare on-the-record interview with 7 On Your Side Investigates, Detective Nela Gomez says she and her boss, Lieutenant Robert Delaney, were working a hate crimes case on Labor Day weekend when he snapped on her for reasons she still hasn't been able to figure out.

The 13-year veteran alleges that Delaney, using all his force, slammed his office door on her.

"The door hits me, and now I fly to the floor and land on the corner my left side," she said. "Now I'm devastated and terrified."

Gomez said she got up, fled his office, and immediately called Internal Affairs, who sent inspectors to the precinct in Lower Manhattan.

"The inspector says, 'We are here to investigate a verbal dispute,'" she said. "And I told the inspector, 'This is not a verbal dispute but an assault.'"

Despite having bruises on her legs and her back from both the door hitting her and the fall, Gomez says investigators almost immediately began to downplay the incident. When she pushed to press charges, Gomez said investigators moved to take her gun and badge.

"They made me feel like I did something wrong," she said. "I was penalized. My gun was taken, not his. I had to undergo a psych evaluation. He didn't."

We caught up with Delaney as he was leaving for work, and he said he could not talk about the incident. But when asked if he assaulted Gomez, he responded, "No. No, I did not."

The NYPD would only say this is an ongoing internal investigation, but Gomez says it is clearly a cover-up. She feels like she has nothing left to lose.

"I ask my own for help, and they didn't give it to me," she said. "They instead re-victimized me. What's left?"

DO YOU NEED A STORY INVESTIGATED? Jim Hoffer, Danielle Leigh and the 7 On Your Side Investigates team at Eyewitness News want to hear from you! Call our confidential tip line 1-877-TIP-NEWS (847-6397) or fill out the form BELOW. You can also contact Jim and Danielle directly: Jim Hoffer: Email your questions, issues, or story ideas to 7OnYourSideJim@abc.com Facebook: facebook.com/jimhoffer.wabc Twitter: @NYCinvestigates Danielle Leigh Email your questions, issues, or story ideas to 7OnYourSideDanielle@abc.com Facebook: DanielleLeighJournalist Twttier: @DanielleNLeigh
If using the app, click here to send us a news tip
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
assaultnypd7 on your side investigationNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE INVESTIGATION
Disabled rider blames broken elevator for nightmare commute
Tunnel alert systems being repaired after 7OYS investigation
Exclusive: More claims of abuse by welfare agency police
NJ college student denied diploma over financial aid fight
More 7 on your side investigation
Top Stories
Florence Track: Landfall could happen Friday
PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence 'chilling' from space
Here's your 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
2 killed when SUV crashes into gas station in Commack
Eagle lands on fire truck during 9/11 tribute
Florence path: Carolinas prepare for direct hit
Manhattan DA moves to dismiss 3,000 marijuana cases
Vacant building collapses in SI, neighbors displaced
Show More
Teenagers rob store after clerk suffers heart attack
Woman jumps from moving car to escape fake Uber driver
What's in the Amazon box? Maybe a real Christmas tree
Man involved in GoFundMe dispute arrested on traffic warrant
Mario Cuomo Bridge open to traffic amid political controversy
More News