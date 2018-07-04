EXCLUSIVE: How NYPD Aviation Unit keeps NYC safe on 4th of July

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Einiger has the Eyewitness News exclusive.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Miles from the Statue of Liberty, things got very serious at the Aviation Unit.

Only Eyewitness News was there as officers stationed at Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn planned a Hail Mary pass to grab the protester from her perch at the base of the statue.

Two detectives from the Emergency Service Unit roped in and took off for Liberty Island, ready to rappel down to a spot it looked like their colleagues on the ground couldn't reach. It is a move that has never been done. It would be very risky - and only used as a last resort.

Inspector Jimmy Coan Commands the Aviation Unit, and spent the afternoon managing from the hangar.



In the end the daring move was not necessary, and he could turn his attention back to the task at hand.

The Aviation Unit is a key part of the massive effort to secure the nation's largest Fourth of July party. It all starts with a flyover - the entire fleet is in tight formation - mere rotor blades apart. That is where the ceremony ends.

While police on the ground and the water are looking out for threats on the surface, Lieutenant Richard Knoeller and Officer Anthony Daniels were watching rooftops for snipers or other threats. They are armed with a camera that can zoom so far - it picked up the Eyewitness News van over a mile away.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
nypdstatue of liberty4th of julyfireworksNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News