EXCLUSIVE: Inmate suing city after Rikers protective custody slashing

EMBED </>More Videos

Lucy Yang has the exclusive interview with a man who is suing the city after getting slashed while in protective custody at Rikers.

By
NYACK, New York (WABC) --
Joseph Troiano, 28, is a gentle makeup artist and hair stylist. He made a foolish mistake and tried to shoplift pocketbooks.

Troiano was sentenced to 60 days at Rikers since he had no prior arrests. He is openly gay and asked to be put in protective custody while serving time. Now, Troiano has six-inch gash on his face and neck. He says 10 days before his release, an accused murderer slashed him. He is now suing the city.

"As I turned around, he reached his arm over me and slashed downward and across," says Troiano.

Eyewitness News is told a second inmate was also slashed that night before the guards finally stopped the attacker.

"If he came closer and hit his carotid artery, he'd be dead, and I would be filing wrongful death instead of violation of civil rights," said Troiano's attorney, Pamela Roth.

Roth wants to know why an accused killer was housed in protective custody with non-violent offenders.

"He is not supposed to be treated like garbage. He still has civil rights, he's still a human being," added Roth.

Roth has now filed a $30 million lawsuit.

On Friday night the Correction Department told Eyewitness News it is working with the Bronx District Attorney to prosecute anyone involved in the attack. It also says this is why body scanners are needed at the jail, and is working with state legislators to get them approved.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rikers islandslashingstabbinginmatesprisonRikers IslandQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News