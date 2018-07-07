EXCLUSIVE: Man breaks into Midtown bar, pours himself entire bottle of vodka

EMBED </>More Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has an Eyewitness News Exclusive on the unusual break-in.

Naveen Dhaliwal
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
The NYPD is searching for a brazen thief who broke into a Midtown restaurant early Friday and not only stole cash, but also poured himself an entire bottle of vodka.

The owner of the Suite 55 on East 53rd St, says one of his employees arrived at the eatery to find the front door unlocked. Nothing was damaged, but when they reviewed the surveillance video, they found a man had scrimmaged through the establishment at about 4:30 a.m.

In the video, he could be seen in the upstairs office going through the desk. The owner says the thief took an envelope with about $500 inside. The man then went to the bar on the ground floor, first took a shirt out of a closet, and then then carefully choosing his drink of choice: a whole bottle of Grey Goose.

The owners and employees say they do not recognize the man. The owner is now increasing security at his restaurant.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
MidtownNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News