The NYPD is searching for a brazen thief who broke into a Midtown restaurant early Friday and not only stole cash, but also poured himself an entire bottle of vodka.The owner of the Suite 55 on East 53rd St, says one of his employees arrived at the eatery to find the front door unlocked. Nothing was damaged, but when they reviewed the surveillance video, they found a man had scrimmaged through the establishment at about 4:30 a.m.In the video, he could be seen in the upstairs office going through the desk. The owner says the thief took an envelope with about $500 inside. The man then went to the bar on the ground floor, first took a shirt out of a closet, and then then carefully choosing his drink of choice: a whole bottle of Grey Goose.The owners and employees say they do not recognize the man. The owner is now increasing security at his restaurant.----------