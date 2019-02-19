The young victim of a stabbing and robbery is speaking exclusively with Eyewitness News about what happened to him in Harlem.He was stopped by two men who demanded his expensive winter coat and then stabbed him."They approached from the back and told me give me your coat," said the 21-year-old victim, who we are calling Raymond.He was delivering medicine on West 130th Street in Monday night when he says the men demanded the blue Canada goose coat on his back."They had two switchblades. I still refused," he said. "That's when it escalated. He grabbed me and said, yo, just take off the jacket."Raymond said he eventually unzipped his warm winter coat and gave it to them. In the transfer, he says his phone fell out of the pocket.When he lunged forward to get it, he claims the attackers reacted by slashing his face and stabbing his torso, right by the heart and stomach."I knew I was stabbed. It wasn't my priority," Raymond said. "I was trying to get my phone and get out of there."Raymond explains he put pressure on his chest and gave chase. A stranger helped him down St Nicholas Terrace but the violent muggers escaped before the police and ambulance arrived.Raymond spent a night in the hospital and was released on Tuesday, miraculously, without stitches."I know I would have died if it went deeper," he said. "I've been wearing that coat since last year. I would not expect people to be this broke. To take somebody's coat."Raymond is currently working two jobs to pay off debt and hopes to resume college someday. He paid $900 for his Canada goose jacket which almost cost him his life.----------