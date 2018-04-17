Exclusive: New Jersey honor student says she was manhandled, slammed to ground by police

EMBED </>More Videos

Toni Yates has the story of an honors student who says she was roughed up by police.

By
PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) --
An honors student from New Jersey says she was roughed by police after they ordered her out of her parked car.

She has bruises and scratches on her forehead and back, and on Tuesday, she filed a complaint against Passaic police.

"They kicked me on the ground with their boots," she said. "Three of them kicked me to the ground."

The 17-year-old student, who's mother insisted keep her identity hidden, was still shaken hours after the incident.

She and two friends were in a car Monday night, eating ice cream and talking in a parking lot near 1 East Monroe Street when she says Passaic police officers pulled up and asked for their IDs. She told them she was 17 and didn't have ID.

"So I just said, 'Can I call my mother,' as they started taking people out of the car," she said.

She was in the back seat and said the situation quickly escalated.

"One of the officers forcefully took me out," she said. "I was calling my mother and I fell in, my bottom side to the ground. He flipped me over, three officers kicked me in my back. My face was on the pavement, and I was saying, 'I can't breathe, I can't breathe.'"

Her mom was on the phone and heard the commotion.

"I heard the profanity, I heard them yank her out," she said. "I was stunned."

The teen said her two friends were slammed to the car and searched, and she was taken away.

"They threw me into the cop car, didn't read my rights, didn't buckle me up," she said.

She said police never told them why they were targeted or why they were allegedly being handled so roughly.

"I felt powerless as a parent," her mother said.

Passaic Police Chief Luis Guzman said that immediately after hearing about the incident, he pulled the police report and had it sent to Internal Affairs for review.

The victim and her mother were also at Internal Affairs Tuesday afternoon.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police brutalityPassaicPassaic County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News