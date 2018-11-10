EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: cops say hit & run driver crossed double yellow lines, struck utility pole then slammed into bicyclist on County Road in Tenafly, NJ 4:15p. 28-year-old NYC man suffered broken leg, cuts to face. Cops looking for mid-sized white SUV substantial front end damage. pic.twitter.com/YnyC20MMpA — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) November 11, 2018

A 28-year-old bicyclist had just left a local bicycle shop in New Jersey when he was struck.Police say the out-of-control SUV driver hit a utility pole before crashing into the victim, who was riding on the sidewalk with another bicyclist on County Road in Tenafly on Saturday.Shepard Grinker is the owner of the Tenafly Bicycle Workshop. He spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News.Grinker says two of his employees knew right away something terrible had just happened."They just heard the screeching of the tires," he said.The screeching was the sound of other vehicles trying to get out of the way of that SUV.Police say the victim suffered a broken leg and cuts to his face.The accident happened around 4:15 in the afternoon on Saturday at the intersection of Mahan Street, along a popular rout for cyclists from the city.Investigators believe the SUV crossed into oncoming traffic and then struck a utility pole before slamming into the bicyclist."They knew something had happened, and then there was a couple witnesses who were at the store around the corner who came running in to tell us to call 911," added Grinker.The other bicyclist was not injured.The victim was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this hour.Police are looking for a mid-sized white SUV with substantial front-end damage.----------