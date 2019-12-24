Exclusive: At least 1 rescued after getting stuck in mud in New Jersey reservoir

By Eyewitness News
CLINTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- In an Eyewitness News exclusive, rescuers pulled at least one person out of a reservoir in New Jersey Tuesday afternoon.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene at the Round Valley Reservoir in Clinton Township, Hunterdon County.

Rescuers used planks of wood to get the person from the shoreline, where they were stuck in mud, onto a waiting boat.

The person, believed to be a child, was taken to an ambulance waiting at the scene.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hunterdon countywater rescue
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: NORAD tracking Santa on flight around the world
3-month-old suffocates while family is asleep
UPS driver hides toy behind garbage bins, tops with cardboard
Woman rescued after fainting onto Manhattan subway tracks
Trader Joe's recalls products amid Listeria concerns
Lost dogs reunited with family thanks to bus driver
2 hurt in Manhattan high-rise fire that started in kitchen
Show More
Worshipers celebrate Christmas at New York City churches
Police: Man opens fire on officers after fleeing scene of LI crash
Man, woman wanted for attacking man over parking spot
Video: Pregnant woman robbed in Bronx elevator
Pentagon says soldier from New Jersey killed in Afghanistan
More TOP STORIES News