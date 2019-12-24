Exclusive: At least 1 rescued after getting stuck in mud in New Jersey reservoir

CLINTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- In an Eyewitness News exclusive, rescuers pulled at least one person out of a reservoir in New Jersey Tuesday afternoon.NewsCopter 7 was over the scene at the Round Valley Reservoir in Clinton Township, Hunterdon County.Rescuers used planks of wood to get the person from the shoreline, where they were stuck in mud, onto a waiting boat.The person, believed to be a child, was taken to an ambulance waiting at the scene.----------