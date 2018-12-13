Exclusive: Victim of violent, racist rant on Brooklyn subway speaks out

EMBED </>More Videos

The victim of a racist and violent subway attack, who did not want to show her face, speaks out about the terrifying incident.

A woman is speaking out after she was the victim of a violent, racist tirade on a D train in Brooklyn.

Videos on social media from the incident show what appears to be 40-year-old Anna Lushchinskaya making racist slurs at both the victim and a good Samaritan who intervened, but police have not charged the suspect for bias crimes.

WARNING: The videos below contain strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.


"I'm lucky that she didn't have anything like weapons on her -- like knife, gun -- because it could have got a lot worse," the victim, who wishes to remain anonymous, told Eyewitness News exclusively. "I'm lucky that people were on the train who were helping me, especially the first Asian guy who stood in front of me right away because he wasn't recording. He just stood in front of me to help me, because I know other people were recording, but their recording didn't do anything until later on when it escalated."

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Related Topics:
racismsubway crimeBrooklynNew York CitySunset Park
Top Stories
Woman charged in apparent violent, racist tirade on D train
Cash rains down on NJ highway, leading to multiple crashes
Hundreds of bomb threats sent to schools, businesses nationwide
Southwest flight turns around after human heart found on board
Man pushes woman onto subway tracks at Union Square
TV station mourning meteorologist who took her own life
Masked gunmen rob, attack NJ gas station employees
7 firefighters, 5 civilians hurt in 5-alarm Queens fire
Show More
New Jersey town warns of aggressive fox attacking dogs
Bizarre details revealed about driver in devastating crash
Dog rescued after being thrown down Bronx trash chute
Del Monte recalls corn in 25 states, including NY, NJ, CT
4 charged in NJ high school wrestling hazing incident
More News