Exclusive video: Officers shoot at car that apparently backed into NYPD officer in Manhattan

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An NYPD officer was injured when he was struck by a vehicle following an attempted traffic stop on Manhattan's Lower East Side Thursday night.The wild chain of events began at 8:50 p.m., when officers on patrol tried to stop a black BMW sedan at East 91st Street near First Avenue. They wanted to stop the driver for a tinted windows violation.Police say the vehicle attempted to ram the patrol car and fled south on the FDR Drive.Officers tried to stop the BMW again at East 15th Street and the FDR. As police approached the car, it went into reverse and hit one of the officers.He suffered injuries to his legs and arms and was taken to Bellevue Hospital.He was treated and released.The vehicle was abandoned on the Houston Street exit ramp of the FDR, and the NYPD is looking for several people who fled.Police say officers fired several shots during the incident and windows were shot out in the car.The FDR Drive was closed south of 23rd Street for the investigation.So far, no arrests have been made.----------