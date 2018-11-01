ELMONT, Long Island (WABC) --Eyewitness News has obtained exclusive surveillance video that shows four Long Island high school students being struck by an out-of-control car.
The terrifying four-car accident happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday at Elmont Road and Dutch Broadway in Elmont, sending one of the vehicle careening onto the sidewalk.
Police say the car left the roadway, hit a tree and a pole, struck the children and then flipped over, ending up in someone's yard. Cameras outside Earl Longmore's home captured the horrific scene and aftermath.
"I saw a lady who looked like she was dying and a guy laying on the side, it was devastating," he said. "I was so terrified. My heart was just racing."
The students, three girls and one boy said to be 15 and 16 years old, were walking on the sidewalk after just having left Elmont High School.
"One guy was lying down on his telephone, that meant he was OK," Longmore said. "The other lady didn't have a pulse. Then someone said, 'She's got a pulse! She's got a pulse! She is alive.'"
Authorities say two of the victims, both girls, are in critical condition, while the other two are in serious condition.
"I saw when the car was in the air, and I rushed back inside," Longmore said. "It could've been me, could've been my son. It could've been anybody. Could've been you."
The investigation is ongoing into how the crash occurred.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube