EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Woman sprays unknown substance in series of attacks, police launch hate crime investigation

EMBED <>More Videos

Police released a new video of a woman who apparently randomly sprayed an unknown substance -- possibly mace or pepper spray -- at people in two subway stations in Manhattan.

By
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating if racism may be a motive after they say a woman went on a spree of attacks using some type of pepper-spray-like liquid on random strangers.

Unlike in Harlem on Friday, the victims in the Bronx say the suspect physically attacked them as well.

In Exclusive surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News, a woman in a light blue jacket violently kicked a random stranger in her leg.



That stranger is Denise Gannaway. She was walking with her boyfriend, Joe Barbuto by 187th Street by Hughes Avenue in the Bronx around 2 p.m. Friday when it all happened.

"All of a sudden, I hear this woman yell at me from behind, 'I hate you, you expletive expletive!'" Gannaway says.

Gannaway then screamed for her boyfriend for help. The suspect then chased both of them.

"I saw her pull something out of her pocket. I didn't know if it was a gun, I didn't know if it was a knife - I didn't know what she had," she added.

"She says 'I'm gonna pepper spray you' and she came around and she actually got me across my face," says Barbuto.

The woman was not done - she then followed Barbuto around the corner and gets him again.

"And then she pepper sprayed him in the eye. He ran after her," said Gannaway.

Gannaway says it happened so suddenly that it left her shaken.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Also on Friday, police say she sprayed a 29-year-old man in the subway station at West 125th Street and Lenox Avenue around noon, and then ran out onto the street and sprayed five more people.



Soon after that, police say she attacked another woman while waiting for the 1 train at West 96th Street and Broadway.

Police are now investigating Friday's attacks as hate crimes.

Detectives are still determining if the incidents are connected.

Police say the suspect is about 30 years old and about 5'6" weighing 200 pounds.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
harlemupper west sidemanhattannew york citycrimemysterysubwaysubway crime
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man shot by police after opening fire outside Queens bar
Man learns he's dying from doctor on robot video
Plane makes emergency landing at Newark after reports of fire
R. Kelly released from Cook County Jail
Police: Masked robbers slash man in Bronx home invasion
Unvaccinated Oregon boy, 6, almost dies of tetanus
Couple struck by car, killed attempting to cross NJ street
Show More
Man charged after group beats homeless men sleeping on NYC street
Rapper's appearance sparks crowd craziness at Queens mall
Health warning after 4 rabid raccoons found in Upper Manhattan
Occupied school bus crashes into pole, cemetery fence in NJ
Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts by grand jury
More TOP STORIES News