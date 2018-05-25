HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) --A New Jersey high school's prom was cut short when two yachts collided on the Hudson River.
The boats involved are still docked in Hoboken.
The collision Thursday night caused a chain reaction, pushing one boat into the sea wall that remains blocked off. Officials have security there to keep people away.
Exclusive video captured the dramatic moments as the collision was happening.
You hear that captain yelling "I have no control" moments before the boats collide.
There were 95 passengers and 11 faculty members on board the Cornucopia Destiny when it somehow rear-ended the Cornucopia Sundancer, smashing it into the pier.
Seniors from Weehawken High School were celebrating prom on the yacht when it slammed into another docked boat from behind.
Thankfully, no one was injured, but the prom was cut short.
"You never want to hear a captain saying, 'I don't have control.' And next thing you know he crashed into the other boat in front of it, which pushed it, it was just going, it ended up jumping on to the, breaking the sea wall," a student said.
Officials said Friday that the senior class will get another prom. A redo prom will be held June 10 in Weehawken aboard the Spirit of New Jersey.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts