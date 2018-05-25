Exclusive: Yacht collision caught on camera in Hoboken, prom cut short

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports from Hoboken.

Eyewitness News
HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey high school's prom was cut short when two yachts collided on the Hudson River.

The boats involved are still docked in Hoboken.
The collision Thursday night caused a chain reaction, pushing one boat into the sea wall that remains blocked off. Officials have security there to keep people away.

Exclusive video captured the dramatic moments as the collision was happening.
EMBED More News Videos

Teens on one boat were having their prom, which was cut short.



You hear that captain yelling "I have no control" moments before the boats collide.

There were 95 passengers and 11 faculty members on board the Cornucopia Destiny when it somehow rear-ended the Cornucopia Sundancer, smashing it into the pier.
EMBED More News Videos

Watch video of the yachts colliding while docked on the Hudson River.



Seniors from Weehawken High School were celebrating prom on the yacht when it slammed into another docked boat from behind.

Thankfully, no one was injured, but the prom was cut short.

"You never want to hear a captain saying, 'I don't have control.' And next thing you know he crashed into the other boat in front of it, which pushed it, it was just going, it ended up jumping on to the, breaking the sea wall," a student said.

Officials said Friday that the senior class will get another prom. A redo prom will be held June 10 in Weehawken aboard the Spirit of New Jersey.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
promyachtcollisionboat accidentHobokenHudson County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Prom cut short when yachts collide on Hudson River
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News