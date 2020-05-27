Explosion and fire damages homes in North Plainfield, NJ

NORTH PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- An explosion and fire has leveled one home and damaged two others in North Plainfield, Somerset County.It happened around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday at 185 Maple Avenue.Eyewitness News is told an explosion occurred at a house under construction.Video from the scene showed massive flames engulfing the home.The flames spread to two other homes.The first home collapsed and three alarms struck before firefighters were able to bring the situation under control.One firefighter was hurt. That person was taken to Somerset Medical Center and treated for injuries described as minor.No one else was injured.An investigation is underway into what led to the fire.----------